New bird hide to open at Stotfold Mill this weekend

A new bird hide is being opened at Stotfold Mill this weekend.

The nature reserve at the mill attracts many visitors and bird watchers every week, so the new hide will offer another facility for the community.

A spokesman for Stotfold Mill Preservation Trust said: “Having waited for swans to hatch and rear their young cygnets and after a break from the earlier heavy rains, the trust are very pleased to see the completion of the new bird hide in their nature reserve and are looking forward to its formal opening on Sunday, June 17.”

The event, labelled ‘Things that go Tweet’, forms part of the Stotfold Festival Week, and takes place between noon and 3pm.

As well as being able to visit the hide, which will be available to bird-spotters throughout the year, visitors will be able to walk the reserve with bird recognition sheets provided and also have a chance to make their own bird boxes.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds will also be present with a display and recruitment opportunities. As usual on Sunday the Mill and Tea Room will be open.