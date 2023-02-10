A new Channel 4 show with Stacey Solomon is looking for people from Bedfordshire who've been left high and dry by builders.

It is Stacey to the rescue as she steps in where the unscrupulous builders have left off, showing homeowners how simple, satisfying and cost effective it can be to pick up a power tool and do the work themselves. From brick laying to basic plumbing, roof-tiling to mastering hacksaws, the show will see Stacey get her hands dirty helping homeowners who want to transform their home all by themselves. The series will follow big builds and smaller passion projects with Stacey sharing her money-saving skills and offering design inspiration, as well as challenging herself to master new DIY techniques.

The series is being produced by Hello Sunshine. Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine puts women at the centre of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Stacey Solomon said of Brickin’ It, “From an early age, my dad taught me DIY and the importance of fixing things yourself where you can. I still find it so satisfying to build or repair around the house and it saves loads of money. I am beyond excited to work with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine on their first ever UK project. They are all about empowering women and what could be more empowering than a power tool?! It’s a dream come true to share my DIY hacks with everyone at home.”

Stacey and her team are here to help!