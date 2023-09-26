New sixth form opens at Etonbury Academy to offer new post-16 education to Arlesey and Stotfold communities

Sixth form students had over 20 A-level and vocational courses to choose from

A new Sixth Form at Etonbury Academy has officially opened.

The new centre honours a commitment made by the school and the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST) to offer post-16 education provision to the communities of Arlesey and Stotfold.

The million-pound plus redevelopment – jointly funded by the school and BEST – now provides dedicated facilities exclusively for use by sixth form students.

From left, Joanne Young, Ilona Bond, Dr Alan Lee and Chloe Dowden declare the new Sixth Form open

These include classrooms, a study centre, common room including a café, a reception and office area and outdoor social space.

All teaching spaces are equipped with state-of-the-art interactive screens and there is WiFi throughout to complement the Chromebooks that have been given to all sixth form students.

Local dignitaries and representatives of key partners in the project joined staff and students for a formal opening ceremony on Tuesday 19th September.

After a formal ribbon cutting, guests got the opportunity to tour the new facilities and speak to students in the first Year 12 cohort about how they are settling in to sixth form life.

School and BEST staff were joined by local dignitaries and representatives of key project partners

Principal Joanne Young said: “This truly is a historic moment for everyone connected with the school. This has been a long-term dream and I am excited the local communities of Arlesey and Stotfold now have their own Sixth Form provision.

“Our mantra has been that it is the students’ Sixth Form and they have very much influenced everything, from designing the garden to choosing the colour palette.

“I would like to thank BEST for helping to fund this joint venture. I am truly grateful because without this trust support we wouldn’t have the fantastic facility we have for our students.”

BEST chief executive Officer Dr Alan Lee said: “I am thrilled that Etonbury Academy and BEST have made this happen and that the students have been key decision-makers in the design process. The centre is richly-deserved, with GCSE results at the school being exceptional again this year.

Sixth form students with staff at the official opening of the Etonbury Academy Sixth Form

“Having witnessed the excitement of the students, parents and staff, I now look forward to seeing the Etonbury Academy Sixth Form go from strength-to-strength.”

Students, who had over 20 A-level and vocational courses to choose from, have started the year well – and say the facility doesn’t make them feel like they’re still at school at all.

Lucy, who has stayed on at Etonbury having completed her GCSEs in the summer, said: “I like the design, it really looks good. It certainly feels like our own block.”