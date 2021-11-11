New Specsavers in Biggleswade Sainsbury's is now open

L to R:Kam Chana - store director, customer Andrew Christie from Southill and Alpesh Mistry- store director.

The first customer at Biggleswade’s new Specsavers was greeted with a brand new free pair of specs.

The store has opened in the Sainsbury’s at Biggleswade Bells Brook.

The team marked the occasion with balloon arches and the first customer was Andrew Christie from Southill.

The team at the new Specsavers - L to R: Kam Chana - store director, Tracy Rook - store manager, Nisha Shah - senior optometrist, Lesley Flack - optical assistant, Alpesh Mistry - store director and Kieran Ward - Student Dispensing optician

He said: “My first impressions of the new store is that it looks great everything was really good and all of the staff were very professional, but best of all it’s easy to park.”

The store is located on the mezzanine level next to Argos.

Kamaljeet Chana, store director, said: ‘We are so delighted to finally open our doors to the community here in Sainsbury’s Biggleswade. We have 111sq metres of store and the design has helped us make the very best use of space.

"We have three rooms for Optics, Audiology, as well as with state-of-the-art Diagnostics with our OCT (optical coherence tomography) machine. The store also offers the new look and feel Contact Lens area.

“All in all, it’s great to be able to offer the people as much choice as possible to help them access eye health.”

She added: ‘This investment in our new store gives us the ability to enhance customer experience across both hearing and optical services. It will also help to create further career opportunities for people within the local community in the long term.”