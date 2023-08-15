New team to support disabled passengers at Biggleswade, Sandy and Arlesey railway stations

Great Northern and Thameslink have launched a new mobile team in a trial to further support disabled passengers and other customers who need assistance at Arlesey and Sandy stations.

The team, which is based at Sandy, also covers Biggleswade station. Although the station is not currently accessible to wheelchair users and mobility scooters due to the number of steps, the team is able to help other customers – whether it be an older person with luggage, someone who is visually impaired or parents with pushchairs.

The new team means assistance should be available at the stations within 20 minutes every day of the week – weekends included – to provide a ramp to board every train that is running. Until now, Thameslink could provide assistance at the stations only when the stations were staffed, which was not all day, every day.

Jahead Hussain is part of a new team providing assistance at Sandy, Arlesey and Biggleswade

Govia Thameslink Railway’s accessibility lead Carl Martin said: “We're constantly looking for ways to improve the level of service we give people who need assistance, to overcome the barriers that prevent independent travel on the railway.

“Our mobile assistance team could transform the lives of many of our customers. It will help us create a more accessible and inclusive railway, where everyone has the confidence to travel with us.

“We really want people to try out the service and let us know what they think about it through our customer contact centre.”

Customers request assistance when they arrive at the station, either by contacting the control centre from the station help point, using the ‘emergency and assisted travel button’, or by calling freephone 0808 168 1238 or texting 07970 511077.