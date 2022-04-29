One dead and another in critical condition after collision in Tempsford

Beds Police are appealing for information

The collision involving a van and a car happened at around 9.40am on Thursday (April 28).

A white Ford Transit van was travelling northbound between Station Road and Tempsford Road when it was involved in a collision with a car travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the van suffered serious life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in critical condition. A passenger in the van sustained minor injuries.The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have not yet been traced and enquiries are ongoing to locate them.

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are urging anybody who was driving by the area at around the time to please check their dash cam footage.

“If you witnessed the incident or have any footage of the incident or leading up to the incident please contact us as a matter of urgency. Your information could help us establish the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting Operation Creed or report online.