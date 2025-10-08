Column: Bedfordshire is stronger because of our diverse communities

John Tizard

Monthly column by Beds Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire is stronger because of our diverse communities.

This county has for centuries been a place that those seeking sanctuary from tyranny or persecution, and those seeking better lives for themselves and their families have made home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am proud of this diversity. It is part of our history. The cultures and customs that we share in Bedfordshire make us stronger, more compassionate and enrich the social and economic fabric of the county.

We have a great record of community cohesion and respect between communities. We may have differences, but we are at the same time one community with shared values and aspirations.

However, sadly we are experiencing some hateful and at times criminal behaviours designed with the sole purpose of dividing our community. Far-right antagonists including some with criminal convictions and some whom claim to be mainstream politicians seek to divide us by targeting sections of our community. They promote blatant racism and hatred. This is wrong.

Some exploit and abuse our flags – flags which represent a diverse, inclusive nation. We must never surrender it to those who use it to spread fear, violence, or division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who are seeking to divide and promote hatred falsely claim to be patriots. They are not. Racism and patriotism are the very opposite of each other.

Across Bedfordshire, there are many people – the vast majority of our county – who are true patriots. These are people who quietly serve our community and go about their lives peacefully. Patriots respect community, tolerance, and the rule of law.

I know that there are people in county, who currently are feeling anxious and deeply worried because they hear the hatred and vile language, and see the behaviours of the far right in both the county and in other areas, such as on the London march last month.

As Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), I can assure everyone that I and the police are there for them. If there is any assessed risk to any community the police will be there to protect them. If anyone commits a hate crime or incites criminality the police will step in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As PCC, I am committed to ensuring that wherever someone lives in Bedfordshire, whatever their heritage and ethnicity, whatever their faith or none, whatever theirgender and sexuality they will be protected and served on an equitable basis by Bedfordshire Police.

For me, human rights, criminal justice and social justice are indivisible.

As PCC, I will do all in my power to create the conditions where racial hatred cannot thrive, online or in person. I will continue to work with all community leaders, civic organisations and communities. I will always challenge the rise of toxic ethno-nationalism and its threat to a safe, tolerant and democratic Bedfordshire for everyone.