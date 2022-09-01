People evacuated from Biggleswade's Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre this morning
Suspected ‘chemical leak’
By Jo Robinson
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:19 pm
People were evacuated from Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre this morning (September 1).
A source told the Chronicle that the site had to be closed, claiming there had been a "chemical leak". It was reported that the public was also evacuated from nearby shops.
A spokesman for the leisure centre confirmed the evacuation, but was unable to give the cause.
> This is a breaking news story – more information as we get it.