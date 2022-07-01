10-year-old from Stotfold set to cut off her long locks to raise money for children in Ukraine

A kind-hearted 10-year-old girl is set to have her long locks cut off to help raise money for children in Ukraine.

Alice, who lives in Stotfold, was so touched by the plight of Ukrainian refugees that she decided she needed to do something to help.

And after an internet search to find a charity she could support, Alice’s mum Hannah Polson came across World Vision UK.

Alice is having her hair cut for charity

The global children’s charity is backed by the Disasters and Emergency Committee – so Hannah decided to suggest that Alice choose to raise money for World Vision Uk’s Ukraine Appeal.

Alice said, “I want to help the children in Ukraine because I can’t imagine how it feels going to sleep feeling I’m not safe and wondering if I’ll see my friends and family in the morning.”

She has invited her best friend for a sleepover on Friday, July 8, when her hairdresser will transform her long locks into a short bob.

Local baker, HB Bakes, has offered to make special cupcakes for the occasion.

“Initially Alice set a target of £50 but she’s raised around £300 and I’ve £15 in cash to add to that, so she is just short of £300 at the moment,” says Hannah.

And it’s not the first time that Alice has had her hair cut for charity.

When she was just five she had extremely long hair and was told that, if it was cut, it could be used for wigs. So, she grew it until it was long enough and had it chopped off for the Little Princesses Trust – a charity that provides free wigs to children living with cancer.

The locks she has chopped off next week will also be donated to the Little Princesses Trust to be made into wigs.

You can sponsor Alice via her JustGiving page.

World Vision’s multi-country response has helped more than 130,000 displaced people in Ukraine, Romania and Moldova since the conflict began.