12 new hygiene ratings handed out to businesses in the Biggleswade area so far this year

A dozen businesses in Chronicle Country have been handed new food hygiene ratings so far this year.

The Food Standards Agency's scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Here are the ratings handed out since January:

A dozen ratings have been handed out so far in 2022

Rated 5 - hygiene standards are very good

Walnut Tree Cafe at Meppershall Village Hall, Walnut Tree Way - rated on January 6

Henlow Tandoori Ltd at 302 Hitchin Road - rated on January 17

Hong Kong House at 48 Clifton Road, Shefford - rated on January 5

Biggleswade RUF & Associated Clubs at The Clubhouse, Langford Road - rated on January 31

Rising Sun at 11 Everton Road, Potton - rated on January 27

Ickwell Cricket Club at The Pavilion, Recreation Ground, Ickwell Green - rated on January 24

Sandy Pizza & Kebab at Stafford House, 8 Park Road - rated on February 1

The Four Horsemen at 7 High Street, Sandy - rated on February 8

Rated 3 - hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

New Hong Kong at 7 High Street, Arlesey - rated on January 5

Koi Cafe at Aquatic Super Store, Hitchin Road, Henlow - rated on January 14

Blaze at 11 Hitchin Street, Biggleswade - rated on January 20

Rated 1 - major improvement is necessary