Robyn during a photoshoot. Picture: KIDS LONDON LTD

A talented young performer has landed herself two leading roles in upcoming shows on Prime Video and Disney+ streaming platforms.

Robyn Betteridge, 12, from Lower Stondon rubbed shoulders with the likes of Jim Broadbent and Rob Brydon while filming an upcoming eight-part series for Amazon Prime Video and five-part series for Disney +. While the names of the series have not yet been released, both are due to be screened in 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robyn showing off her skills. Picture: KIDS LONDON LTD

The performer, actress and model then went on to play the role of young Kit Tanthalos in the Disney+ fantasy TV series ‘Willow’, completing a sword fighting stunt training course to prepare her for the role, and a speaking part in the BBC six-part TV series “The Gold". The series was released in February 2023 and is now streaming on Paramount Plus.

Multitalented Robyn is also a contortionist – a skill that helped her secure a feature in Nike’s 2023 digital Christmas campaign.

Finding out about contortion via YouTube aged just six, Robyn began copying the moves from peoples’ videos. Her parents quickly found her a trainer in London, and she began training with Game of Thrones’ Pixie Le Knot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And the youngster, who is signed to Kids London Ltd, has appeared in photoshoots for companies including Next, FatFace and Luna Magazine, while she has also starred in TV commercials and performed contortion at many live shows in London.

Proud dad, Colin, said: “It’s a big hobby. It's absolutely amazing. She's still very passionate about contortion and she trains quite hard to maintain that.”

Robyn spent her summer in France filming for her newest shows, which are due to be streaming in 2024.

Colin added: “She lost most of her summer holidays, bless her, but it's still a very cool experience. As long as she enjoys it, that's the key thing for us. We’re not pushy parents, the minute she stops enjoying it, she stops. We would never push her to do that. But she adores it, absolutely loves it.”