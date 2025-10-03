13 Bedfordshire spots for pumpkin picking and Halloween adventures this October

That means it’s time for creepy costumes, trick-or-treating, haunted trails, and all the fun Halloween activities families can enjoy.
Bedfordshire is packed with ways to celebrate the season. From pick-your-own pumpkin farms and spooky trails to Halloween fairs, ghostly events, and family-friendly fright nights, there’s something for everyone. Many events are already opening their doors or taking bookings, so you can plan your perfect autumn outing.
Whether your family loves wandering through pumpkin patches, exploring haunted corn mazes, or enjoying themed crafts and shows, Bedfordshire has plenty of ways to get into the Halloween spirit.
Here are 13 fantastic Halloween experiences in Bedfordshire this year, perfect for a ghoulishly good day out.
1. Halloween Arts & Crafts
Get creative this Halloween! Free arts and crafts for kids 3+, no booking needed, at Bennett’s Splashside Park Café in Houghton Regis on 29th October. On October 31, kids can also create your their Halloween bear, dress it in fun costumes, enjoy juice & snacks, join a session (SEND options available), and purchase extra outfits. Pre-booking is essential for this and tickets are £25! Photo: Daisy Anderson
2. Movie night
Watch The Blair Witch Project under the stars on October 31 by the campfire at Willington Dovecote & Stables near Bedford. Tickets are £9.99 per person and must be booked online in advance. This event is for 15+, and food begins at 6.30pm while the screening starts at 7.45pm. Photo: Getty Images
3. Spooky drive-in cinema
Experience a spooky twist on the classic drive-in cinema in Bedford. Face your fears this Halloween at The Ring on October 24 at The Compasses, Bedford. Tickets are £20 per car and must be booked in advance. Get them quick! Photo: Gundula Vogel
4. Freaky Fun Fest in Billington
From October 25 to November 2, enjoy haunted mazes, circus acts, and pumpkin picking at Mead Open Farm - great for families. Tickets cost £19.95 per person, and Annual Members enter for free. Photo: Pixabay