13-year-old cricketer takes on 40-mile bike ride fundraiser for flood damaged Clifton Cricket Club

An aspiring young cricketer is taking on a 40-mile bike ride to raise funds for a cricket club that suffered flood damage after a burst water main.

Jake Edwards, 13, is undertaking the challenge as part of the Young Leaders in Cricket programme, as well as raising funds for Clifton Cricket Club .

He will be supported by his father Andy, setting off at 9am on Saturday, May 13, visiting a number of cricket clubs around central Bedfordshire on the journey.

Jake, second right, pictured with fellow youth members of Clifton Cricket Club to promote his cycling fundraiser

Ian Lynn-Mulholland, Clifton CC youth manager, said: “During the winter a water main burst at the clubhouse which flooded the wooden building and has now rendered it unusable this summer. This is shattering to a club like ours.

“Jake was devastated, as we all were, and came up with the idea to raise funds for the club. He has already donated £100 to the Young Leaders programme and over £300 for the club.

He added: “To ensure we still cater for the community and keep cricket running we decided to install temporary buildings for toilets/running water/electricity etc and a kitchen and bar area.

"This is of great importance as it’s where a great deal of our finances materialise each year to keep the club afloat.”

The clubhouse suffered flood damage caused by a burst water main

Jake is recognised as a talented U15 player who has undertaken a volunteer course as part of the ‘Young Leaders in Cricket’ programme.

Its purpose is to give players the opportunity to develop leadership skills that will allow them to volunteer within their cricket club and/or school.

Ian added: “Jake is going to ride 40 miles on a bicycle. This is not an easy task, but we as a committee will be there including the chairman and the president of the club and hopefully some of the team to cheer him on.

“As a small community village-run cricket club, Clifton CC runs three adult teams and a thriving youth section catering for children from school Year 2 up to and including Year 10.

"We have anything between 70 to 80 children attending our club which is a fantastic achievement with teams at U9, U11, U13 and U15 playing fixtures in Bedfordshire.”

