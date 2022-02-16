145 new homes are coming to Meppershall - with developer set to contribute more than £1.8million to the community

Davidsons Homes has thrown open the doors to a pair of showhomes and its brand-new sales office in Meppershall.

The development, situated at Woodlands Rest (off Shefford Road), was launched by Councillor John Thompson, Chairman of Meppershall Parish Council, and the Parish Clerk Alessandra Marabese, as the company is to build 145 new properties.

As part of the planning agreement, the housebuilder will be contributing more than £1.8 million to sustain and improve local services and infrastructure, as well as creating public open space and a play area within the development.

Left to right: Parish Clerk Alessandra Marabese and Councillor John Thompson, Chairman of Meppershall Parish Council, with Victoria Barnaby of Davidsons Homes.

John Thompson, Chairman of Meppershall Parish Council, said: “The Clerk and I were pleased to launch the latest housing development here in Meppershall at Woodlands Rest.

“Whilst the Parish Council cannot endorse any single developer in Meppershall, it does and will work with all developers to secure positive outcomes for current and future residents of the Parish of Meppershall.

“In this case, Davidsons Homes is working with the Parish Council on the formal adoption and maintenance of the Public Open Space, including the play area at Woodlands Rest. This will enhance the Council's green spaces provision and will benefit all our residents.”

Simon Tyler, Sales Director for Davidsons Homes South Midlands, added: “It is always a red-letter day when we can finally welcome visitors onto a new site and the launch of Woodlands Rest was a particularly memorable occasion.

“We pride ourselves in not only delivering new housing to an area, but also to making a positive contribution by working alongside the local community. It was therefore a privilege to welcome representatives from the Meppershall Parish Council, which is an integral part of the local community, to Woodlands Rest.”

More than £1.7 million of the funding will go towards education, including £614,218 for upper schools, £500,857 towards middle schools, £497,750 for lower schools and a further £149,325 towards early years learning.

The two showhomes that have been unveiled at Woodlands Rest are the four-bedroom Barnwell and Winchester house types. Both are now available to view by appointment.

Simon said: “We are building a selection of two to five-bedroom homes which will appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. Following the opening of our two showhomes, buyers in Meppershall will now be able to experience first-hand the quality and finish of a Davidsons Homes property.

“Both showhomes are impressive detached properties which have a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining area, separate living room and a study. Upstairs, the homes have a main bedroom with en suite facilities, a family bathroom and three further bedrooms, one of which could be used as an additional home office. Both properties provide the space and flexibility that is ideal for modern family living.”