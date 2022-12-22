Aerial view of Biggleswade

A flagship housing, commercial and leisure development east of Biggleswade for up to 1,500 homes has been approved, subject to signing off the legal agreement.

The project stalled when applicant UK Regeneration Limited asked for a reduction in developer contributions, with receivers later appointed for the company and site owner West Sunderland Farm Company Limited.

UK Regeneration’s outline proposals include the housing and commercial development, a primary school, other leisure and community facilities, as well as open space, allotments and a country park.

A second application with alternative access arrangements for the 263-acre site was submitted to and approved by Central Bedfordshire Council.

Planning officers had to establish who was in control of the revised scheme, while continuing to seek agreement over the Section 106 contributions.

The local authority’s development management committee was told in August that officers had “made multiple attempts to engage with the applicant’s representatives, with no substantive response”.

Both CBC’s Local Plan and the Biggleswade Neighbourhood Plan earmarked the area for this scale of development.

“The applicant has agreed to enter into a Section 106 agreement considered materially the same as that in the March 2019 consent,” said a report to the committee.

CBC’s head of planning delivery Jenny Selley referred to “an increase in some contributions”, anticipated because of recent cost increases through inflation and the time taken by the applicant “to engage”.

Independent Biggleswade South councillor Hayley Whitaker said: “Some of the Section 106 costs to the developer have risen, but not all.”

She highlighted town council requests for spending on cemeteries and allotments, adding: “There’s no increase in health care. Apparently the BLMK Integrated Care Board (ICB) didn’t ask for more money.

“It’s clear the ICB should be asking for extra funding now. Overall it represents a 6.5 per cent rise in costs. Inflation is running at ten per cent.

“Officers could take advantage of one more cycle and come back in January, providing the chance to secure slightly better terms. We’re still looking for around £1.3m for a ten per cent increase.”

Director of Copperfield Land and Planning Limited Colin Danks explained: “The receiver has written to CBC to confirm the position in respect of West Sunderland Farm Company as the landowner and UK Regeneration as the applicant.

“The Section 106 contributions remain materially the same and no changes have been made to the planning conditions.

“Following a thorough assessment of all obligations, they collectively meet the mitigation identified as part of the environmental impact assessment process and the tests directly relating to the application.

“The final draft Section 106 agreement is in circulation and can be signed after the festive break.”

Ms Selley said: “Officers are satisfied CBC is entitled to enter into that legal agreement with the receivers who control the site now, not the former director.

“The contributions are evidence based on responses provided by the spending officers. Four have increased.”

