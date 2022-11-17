200-strong parade assembles in Sandy to pay respects and mark Remembrance Sunday

The community and uniformed groups started from Swan Lane with the Sandy Scout Reunion Band, leading the way followed by standard bearers and wreath layers. The parade then stopped at the war memorial for a short service led by Reverend Huw Davies and the laying of wreaths.

A Sandy Town Council spokesman said: "The Exhortation and Kohima was said by Councillor Mrs Susan Sutton, president of Sandy Royal British Legion (RBL). Tim Sills DL, Richard Fuller MP, Cllr Martin Pettitt, Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Sutton, and Col.L Barr-Jones, East of England Army Cadet Force, took the salute from the steps of the Roundabout Club as the parade passed by.

"Then followed a service at St Swithun’s church led by Reverend Davies. Tribute was paid to the late HM Queen Elizabeth II and a short video featuring members of the armed services was played. Prayers were led by children: Corporal Jack Tre-Vett, ATC: Lee Clarke, Lord Lieutenant Fire Cadet; Ryan Harding, 1st Sandy Scout Group; and Ellie Allwright, 1st Sandy Guides."

The parade in Sandy. Image: Carlos Santino.

The Mayor wishes to thank all those who “worked to ensure that the parade and service went off without a hitch” and “allowed so many community groups to take part”. In particular, he would like to thank Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue service and the police, who provided vital cover to keep the streets closed and the parade safe on its journey, as well as Andrew Havergall for setting up the PA system, and Deputy Mayor Joanna Hewitt and members of the Town Council team for their vital support.

After the service Mr Sills DL said: "It was a pleasure and a privilege to represent the Lord Lieutenant at such an impressive parade and service."

Mr Fuller added: “With war once again in Europe and the daily sacrifice of the people of Ukraine to protect their freedom, there is added poignancy this year as we remember those from Sandy who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country they loved.”