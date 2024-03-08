Pupils at Great Barford Lower School on Teddy Bears day at School in 2013.Pupils at Great Barford Lower School on Teddy Bears day at School in 2013.
25 eye-catching pictures which show life in the Biggleswade area down the years, including Great Barford Lower School, Potton Remembrance Day and The Shuttlesworth Collection

This retro gallery takes a look at life around the area over the years.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Mar 2024, 09:41 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 11:31 GMT

There’s plenty of pictures from historial images and snaps of the community going about life in the modern era.

Schoolchildren from Great Barford, a locally-based choir and an airshow of old First World War planes make the cut.

Take a look and enjoy this trip down memory lane.

English author Barbara Cartland moves into River Cottage in Great Barford with her daughter Raine (12) and sons Ian (8) and Glen (10 months), having returned from Canada on 16th December 1940. Their home in London was bombed.

1. Barbara Cartland

English author Barbara Cartland moves into River Cottage in Great Barford with her daughter Raine (12) and sons Ian (8) and Glen (10 months), having returned from Canada on 16th December 1940. Their home in London was bombed. Photo: Fred Morley

A factory worker packing luminous 'Rock 'n' Roll' knickers at the Kayser Bondor factory in Biggleswade. She is wearing sunglasses to reduce the glare.

2. 'Rock 'n' Roll' knickers

A factory worker packing luminous 'Rock 'n' Roll' knickers at the Kayser Bondor factory in Biggleswade. She is wearing sunglasses to reduce the glare. Photo: John Drysdale

In the early hours of this morning when the thermometer registered 6 degrees of frost, 20,000 fires were lit at Potton to protect the crops from frost damage on 13th April 1938.

3. Protecting the crops

In the early hours of this morning when the thermometer registered 6 degrees of frost, 20,000 fires were lit at Potton to protect the crops from frost damage on 13th April 1938. Photo: London Express

The underside of a World War II Supermarine Spitfire fighter plane on view as it flies during a display at Shuttleworth in August 1974.

4. Supermarine Spitfire fighter plane

The underside of a World War II Supermarine Spitfire fighter plane on view as it flies during a display at Shuttleworth in August 1974. Photo: Epics:d

