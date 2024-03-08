There’s plenty of pictures from historial images and snaps of the community going about life in the modern era.
Schoolchildren from Great Barford, a locally-based choir and an airshow of old First World War planes make the cut.
Take a look and enjoy this trip down memory lane.
1. Barbara Cartland
English author Barbara Cartland moves into River Cottage in Great Barford with her daughter Raine (12) and sons Ian (8) and Glen (10 months), having returned from Canada on 16th December 1940. Their home in London was bombed. Photo: Fred Morley
2. 'Rock 'n' Roll' knickers
A factory worker packing luminous 'Rock 'n' Roll' knickers at the Kayser Bondor factory in Biggleswade. She is wearing sunglasses to reduce the glare. Photo: John Drysdale
3. Protecting the crops
In the early hours of this morning when the thermometer registered 6 degrees of frost, 20,000 fires were lit at Potton to protect the crops from frost damage on 13th April 1938. Photo: London Express
4. Supermarine Spitfire fighter plane
The underside of a World War II Supermarine Spitfire fighter plane on view as it flies during a display at Shuttleworth in August 1974. Photo: Epics:d