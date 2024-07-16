420 animal cruelty reports in Bedfordshire so far this year - including dying dog dumped in Henlow

The dying dog was found in Henlow Park

The RSPCA has warned that animal cruelty is on the rise – with a staggering 420 reports in Bedfordshire so far this year.

The new figures show there have been 44,879 reports of cruelty towards animals across England and Wales – with the busiest time of the year still to come.

It’s a rise of more than two per cent on last year, but the RSPCA is warning that things could get worse, with an average of one call every five minutes during its busiest summer months last year.

During that time, reports of intentional harm to animals rose by 11 per cent, with animal beating reports also rising by 17 per cent.

Among the shocking cases was that of a dying dog covered in bite wounds that was dumped in Henlow.

The dog was found on the morning of January 4 by a member of the public, who rushed it to a nearby vet for urgent treatment.

The young black tan and white collie type dog had injuries consistent with dog bite wounds that had become severely infected – and she also had possible sepsis and was in a critical condition.

The dog had multiple puncture wounds extending over both front legs, shoulders and elbows. When the dog's fur was clipped and cleaned it revealed the wounds were all severely infected and were swollen with pus exuding from the puncture wound. She also had a fracture in her leg.

Despite the best efforts of the vet team, the decision was made to put the dog to sleep to prevent her suffering further.

Karen Colman, who heads up the RSPCA welfare oversight team, said: “Sadly, animal cruelty reports are on the rise this year - and in Bedfordshire alone, we’ve seen 420 animal cruelty reports already this year.

“Reports of international harm towards animals and beatings also rose sharply across the country last summer - so we’re preparing for a difficult period ahead.

“But rescuing animals from cruelty, investigating harm caused to them, and acting to prevent animal abuse, is a job no other charity does. We’ll always be here to pick up the pieces and show those animals the kindness and care they deserve.”

She added: “Summer is a really challenging time for us - and we’re braced for another busy season on the frontline, but we cannot do this alone.” added Karen.

“That’s why our ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ summer appeal seeks to tackle the rising and alarming levels of cruelty by raising vital funds to help those animals in desperate need - because every animal deserves kindness.”

RSPCA Inspector Zoe Ballard added: “No animal deserves heartbreaking abuse. Animals are like us: they feel desperation, confusion and terror. They feel every punch, every broken bone and every burn. That’s why as we mark our 200th birthday, we’ve launched this summer cruelty appeal.“Together, we must stand against cruelty and continue to be there for the animals who desperately need our help now. To rescue them from harm and give them the lives they deserve – free from terror and torment and full of care and kindness.”

More information on the RSPCA’s No Animal Deserves Cruelty Appeal can be found on the charity's website.