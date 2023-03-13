50 year reunion in the pipeline for students of Biggleswade's Stratton Grammar School

The last Stratton Grammar School reunion was held in 1993

A 50 year reunion of Stratton Grammar School is set to take place this summer – and the hunt is on to find former students to attend the party.

Thirty years ago, the Biggleswade Chronicle appealed for people who were at the school between 1966 and 1973 to get in touch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reunion took place in 1993, with the Chronicle taking this picture to mark the occasion when 62 former pupils and 15 ex-teachers got together for a trip down memory lane.

Now we’re doing it again, as organiser Jonathan Needs appeals for people to get in touch to help make it a night to remember.

He said: “The overwhelming response from those who were there in ’93 was that it ended too quickly, so we have decided to run a two stage event this time – gathering at the school itself, and for those who want more, an evening with dinner at the Stratton House Hotel.

"We’ve also reserved all of the hotel rooms for our group, as some will need a bed for the night.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 1993 the reunion was organised without the help of social media – so the organisers are hoping it will help reach even more people, not least via the new Facebook group that was launched under the leadership of Peter May – a pupil from the 1950s.

The group, called Stratton Upper School 1950-1976 has already put many ex pupils in touch.

One of its administrators and fellow organiser of this reunion, Pete Seward, said: “Since the Facebook page launched, over 380 people have joined. Most are pupils, but some are teachers. It’s for all year groups, but we are happy to promote reunions, and will focus our resources on this one, featuring details as they come together, as well as little nuggets like the republishing of ex teacher Dave Bushby’s book about the first 50 years of the school.”

The reunion will take place at Stratton Upper School on Saturday, June 10 from noon until 5pm, followed by a dinner and evening event at Stratton House Hotel.

Advertisement

Advertisement