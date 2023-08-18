A-level results: Students at Stratton Upper School in Biggleswade celebrate their outstanding exam results

Students at Stratton Upper School with their A-level results. Pic supplied by Stratton Upper School

Students at Stratton Upper School were celebrating after collecting their outstanding A-level results.

Sam Farmer, principal at the school in Biggleswade said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 13 leavers collecting their results today.”

Over 80% of applicants to University have received an accepted offer, with more expected to secure places yesterday afternoon.

Stratton Upper School students open their A-level results. Pic supplied by Stratton Upper School

Sam continued: “It goes without saying that this has been an extraordinarily challenging number of years for the class of 2023 and we extend our congratulations to every student and family for navigating through the pandemic and beyond.

“Today is a testament to the remarkable progress our students have made through their educational journey, guided by the values of responsibility and pride that we promote at Stratton Upper School.

“We are pleased that most of our students have secured a place at their preferred universities or apprenticeships. Their results reflect the hard work and commitment they have put in and we wish them every success in their next steps, whether that is continuing academic studies or starting new careers.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to our dedicated staff who continue to deliver exceptional teaching, raising their standards to help ensure the best possible outcomes for our students. We wish everyone leaving Stratton today for the last time the very best of luck in their next adventures.”