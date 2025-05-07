Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

School suspensions in Central Bedfordshire have risen by nearly 200 in the past year according to figures from the Department for Education.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temporary school suspensions in Central Beds were recorded as 1,513 in the spring term of 2023-2024, up from 1,318 a year earlier.

Nationally the number of suspensions increased from 263,904 to 295,559 over the same period, with the figures described as "a stark warning."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures also showed there were 22 exclusions in the spring term of 2023-2024 in Central Bedfordshire, while nationally there were 3,107 in the same period.

The number of children suspended from schools in Central Bedfordshire rose in the past year, according to figures from the Department for Education

Persistent disruptive behaviour was recorded as the main cause of temporary school suspensions and exclusions.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT said: "The poor behaviour that leads to suspension and exclusion often has causes outside the classroom, with big challenges facing children and families, including poverty, the cost-of-living crisis, accessing wider services for Send support, and some lingering impact of the pandemic.

"Schools cannot do it on their own. To avoid suspension and exclusion, they need funded, specialist help to meet every child’s needs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally the number of suspensions and permanent exclusions fell from the autumn of 2023, where they were 346,279 and 4,168 respectively.

The Department for Education added that suspensions were generally higher in the autumn term each year, compared to the following spring term.

Stephen Morgan, Minister for Early Education added: "Suspensions and permanent exclusions continue to creep up, costing all children and young people - and those with Send in particular - precious time at school and hampering their life chances.

"That is why, as part of our Plan for Change, we are turning the tide on the underlying causes of poor behaviour by providing access to a specialist mental health professional in every school and ensuring earlier intervention for pupils with Send."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month 750 schools across the country started providing free breakfast clubs as part of a Government pilot scheme.

In Central Bedfordshire Linslade School, Alameda Middle School, Etonbury Academy, Westoning Lower School, Meppershall Church of England Academy, Laburnum Primary School, Swallowfield Primary, Maulden Lower School, Moggerhanger Primary School and Shefford Lower School are all taking part.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.