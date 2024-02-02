A unique opportunity to join Sandy Town Council and help shape the future

Sandy Town Council is looking for a new councillor to fill a vacancy in Fallowfied Ward. You don't need special qualifications, just enthusiasm. But there are certain restrictions to those who can apply.

If you’re community-minded and would like to play a positive, pivotal role in the future, here’s a unique opportunity to do just that.

Sandy Town Council is looking for one new member to fill a vacancy in Fallowfield Ward.

You don’t need any special qualifications – although work experience and relevant qualifications are welcomed – but it’s important to have a love for the area and a willingness to put in the effort required.

Applicants must be over 18, an elector, live or work in or near Sandy and be a citizen of the EU or the Commonwealth.

You cannot become a councillor if you already work for the council or another authority in a politically restrictive post, are the subject of a bankruptcy restrictions order or an interim order, have been sentenced to prison for three months or more in the past five years or have been convicted of a corrupt or illegal practice by an election court.

Former mayor Cllr Martin Pettitt said: "If you’re passionate about your local community and want to be involved in shaping its future, becoming a councillor is a great way to do so.

"It’s a good way to give back to your community and make a difference in the lives of those around you. As a councillor, you can represent the views of local people and ensure the community gets the right services. You can also support residents with issues and help shape the community by driving new ideas.”