A 26-year-old motorcycling has died after a collision on the A1 northbound at Beeston on Sunday – with a vigil set to take place today.

The man was travelling in convoy with other motorcyclists when he collided with two other bikes at around 11.50am on October 9.

He was taken to hospital but died the following day, Monday, October 10.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

The two other motorcyclists involved in the collision were not injured.

Sergeant Aaron Murphy, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We’re investigating the circumstances which led to this motorcyclist sadly losing his life, and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help us establish what led to this collision.

“In particular we’d like to speak to anyone who may have had dash cam footage of the motorcycle convoy travelling up the A1, prior to and during the collision.”

Advertisement

A vigil for the man who died is due to take place today (Friday, October 14) on the A1, starting at South Mimms and finishing in Beeston.

The A1 will temporarily be closed in both directions at approximately 3.30pm for a short time between Sandy and the Biggleswade North roundabout.

Inspector Mark Farrant from Bedfordshire Police said: “We are aware of plans for a vigil by a number of motorcyclists, which is due to take place this afternoon. This vigil has been planned without the police or our partners being consulted and we are therefore putting in place an appropriate response to maintain public safety and minimise disruption to the hundreds of motorists who use the A1 each day.

“We would ask anyone taking part in the vigil to please respect the safety of all other road users, and to move along when directed to do so by police officers at the conclusion of the vigil.

Advertisement

“We will be closing the A1 temporarily to ensure this short vigil passes safely. We appreciate that this will cause frustration and we apologise for the delays that this will cause. We will be aiming to re-open the road as quickly as possible to minimise delays.”