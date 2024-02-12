The closures affecting motorists this week

Biggleswade and Sandy's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 3.06pm February 7 to 3.06pm February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Orchard Road to Sandy roundabout - lane closure for emergency maintenance works on behalf of UKPN.

• A1, from midnight, October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm February 19 to 5am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Astwick to Edworth - lane closure due to electrical works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm February 26 to 5am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Wyboston to Biggleswade - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.