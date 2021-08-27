A1 near Beeston and Sandy closed after collison - these are the diversion routes

Carriageways are closed in both directions

The A1 near Beeston and Sandy is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.

Bedfordshire Police are on the scene, and carriageways are closed between Biggleswade and Sandy.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible as traffic is building up.

And National Highways: East has reported that the air ambulance attended the scene.

Road users are advised to expect delays of around 30 minutes and allow extra time for their journeys.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 8pm and 8.30pm.

Diversion routes:

Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the hollow square diversion signs:

> From the A1, Biggleswade North Roundabout, take the first exit onto the B658

> Continue on the B658 to the B658/C210 Hitchin Road/Hill Lane Roundabout

> At the B658/C210 Hitchin Road/Hill Lane Roundabout take the third exit onto the C210 Hitchin Lane

> Continue on the C210 Hitchin Lane/ Vinegar Hill through Upper Caldecote and merge onto the A603

> Continue on the A603 and rejoin the A1 at Sandy Roundabout

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion signs:

> From the A1 Sandy Roundabout, take the third exit onto the A603

> Continue on the A603 and merge onto the C210

> Continue on the C210, Vinegar Hill through Upper Caldecote to the B658/C210 Hitchin Road/Hill Lane Roundabout

> At the B658/C210 Hitchin Road/Hill Lane Roundabout take the first exit onto the B658 Hill Lane