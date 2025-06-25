A421 to be closed this weekend as Black Cat upgrade continues
If you’re out and about this weekend, be warned as the A421 will be closed.
It will be shut in both directions between Renhold Interchange and the Black Cat roundabout from 9pm Friday (June 27) to 5am Monday (June 30).
Traffic will be diverted via the A603 at Cardington to A1 northbound at Sandy to the Black Cat roundabout.
It’s being closed so National Highways can build up the ground next to the A421 to support the new flyover bridge at the Black Cat roundabout.
Once finished, the bridge will carry A421 traffic over the roundabout and on to the new 10-mile dual carriageway to Caxton Gibbet.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.