Academy in Biggleswade 'exceptionally proud' after being handed 'good' rating from Ofsted

An academy principle has said she is ‘exceptionally proud’ after the school was rated good in all areas in its first Ofsted report since joining the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST) in 2019.

Lawnside Academy principal Cheryl Johnson said: “This report emphasises what makes the school – which is Biggleswade’s hidden gem – special.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inspectors said the lower school’s quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision were all good.

Pupils at Lawnside Academy talk positively about their learning and are proud of their school

The report stated: “Pupils at Lawnside Academy enjoy coming to school. They talk positively about their learning. They are proud of their school. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are well supported and fully included in the life of the school. The curriculum is carefully planned and adapted to meet their needs.

“Pupils behave well. This is because they know and understand what staff expect of them. Pupils are happy and safe. Pastoral care for pupils is a high priority. This is a school which is ‘learning together, growing together’. Pupils are well prepared for their next stages of education. This is because the curriculum is well considered, rich and varied. Bullying is rare. When there is a problem, pupils say that staff are there to help them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report also noted that governors provide effective support and challenge and that staff value the high quality training provided by leaders as well as the caring, inclusive culture of the school which extended to them as well as pupils and their families.

The ‘ambitious’ curriculum was also praised, along with the schoo's safeguarding – and extra curricular activities were also singled out for praise.

The report stated: “Pupils participate in a range of trips and visits that provide long-lasting memories and support the curriculum. Pupils know about and understand the school values of readiness, respect and resilience. Pupils are reflective and thoughtful. They value their differences and what makes them unique and special.”

It added: “Staff are sensitive to the emotional needs of children. Leaders make daily checks to ensure that children are well supported and ready to learn.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hightlighting areas to improve, the report said: “In a few subjects, leaders have not identified the precise knowledge that children need to learn. This means that teachers’ planned activities do not always help pupils build their knowledge progressively. Leaders need to ensure that in all subjects the content and sequence of knowledge is precise so that children deepen their knowledge across all areas of the curriculum.”

It aded: “Some children have gaps in their knowledge because of their poor attendance at school. Leaders need to continue to work with parents to implement attendance policies so that attendance continues to improve and children access the full curriculum offer.”

Chair of governors Susanne Combes said: “The governing body is extremely proud of all the staff at Lawnside Academy and especially of the principal for her strong leadership.

"Such a positive report does not come about overnight but is the culmination of hard work by the staff, the leadership team and the Trust.”

Advertisement

Advertisement