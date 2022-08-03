Adults with learning disabilities enjoy trip to Biggleswade Fire Station

Ross at Biggleswade Fire Station

Firefighters welcomed adults with learning disabilities from Biggleswade Adult Centre for a special tour around the town’s fire station.

Every month the members of the centre go on as many trips as possible – and recently they took a trip to Biggleswade Fire Station where they had the chance to see the fire engine and ask questions about what it means to be a fire fighter.

They were also given an opportunity to have a go at using the water hose and see the uniforms and equipment that must be worn while out on an emergency.

Biggleswade Adult Centre offers attendees activities and opportunities to socialise, develop life skills, and access the local community, with support.

The centre operates Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm, and currently caters for around 25 people over the week. At the centre, there is a focus on individual aspirations and developing transferrable skills that will equip people with the tools they need to gain employment.

Councillor Carole Hegley, Executive Member for Adult Social Care at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Biggleswade Adult Centre have been great at establishing community links for educational days out and I know they would like to extend thanks to the fire officers for their time and dedication shown to them on their visit.“This service carefully arranges some interesting experiences for its attendees. I can’t praise them enough for organising such an impressive timetable of trips out.”

Ross Aherne, attendee of Biggleswade Adult Centre, said: “I love coming to the centre it is wicked and I love spending time with my friends, I love going out and I love Wednesday afternoons when we have a DJ come to the centre and he plays the Darkness and I sing along!”

A Biggleswade Fire Station spokesman said: “We are very happy to support Biggleswade Adult Centre and it was great meeting Ross and the team from the Adult Centre. We look forward to welcoming more of our friends from [the] Adult Centre in the future.”