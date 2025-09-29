Affordable housing on former Sandy service station site approved

Central Bedfordshire Council has approved for affordable housing to be built on 1.2 acres of brownfield land on New Road in Sandy

Housing is to be built on the overgrown former Sandy service station site by Central Bedfordshire Council.

The local authority is to build 35 affordable flats in two blocks, with parking and landscaping on 1.2 acres of brownfield land at Tower Hill House in New Road.

One block will accommodate 11 one-bed and 12 two-bedroom apartments, and the other block 12 one-bed flats for assisted living, according to a report to the council’s development management committee.

Located in a designated key employment site, it’s remained vacant despite marketing attempts since 2017, said the report. “It was cleared in 2020, suggesting there’s no prospect of employment uses returning.

“Some harm is identified around the surrounding noise environment because of the nearby East Coast Main Line, while flooding and drainage issues are subject to suitable mitigation with technical consultees.

“This site was formerly in industrial use and occupied by low-rise commercial buildings, which were all demolished when it was vacated.”

Senior planning officer David Gauntlett told the committee: “The site will be accessed off New Road and became overgrown with passage of time.”

The Central Bedfordshire Community Network councillor Robert Pashby said: “I’m pleased with the extension of the 20mph zone, but disappointed one of the conditions only suggests a zebra crossing.

“It’s almost opposite the Tesco entrance, a dangerous junction in its own right. Pedestrians from this new development will need to cross this junction to access amenities and services in Sandy.

“Ideally I’d like a traffic light controlled crossing and junction, although this would be expensive and may not be in the council’s gift because part of the land belongs to Tesco and other owners.”

CBC’s housing innovations manager Gurminder Singh explained: “This location allows new residents access to local services, schools, doctors and shops, and is well-connected to transport routes, such as the A1 and the railway station.

“This provides flexible long-term accommodation, with a range of one-bed and two-bedroom apartments designed to meet growing demand locally. All the properties meet current standards.

“One of the blocks has accessible features, such as a lift and adapted bathrooms and kitchens. Overnight care support is available for the assisted living accommodation.

“All properties have their own balcony space, with access to cycle and walking routes for travel and leisure requirements to support independent living.”

Conservative Dunstable North councillor Nigel Young suggested: “The site is constrained by the speed of cars coming over the brow of the hill, while there’s the entrance to Tesco and another to an industrial estate.

“A bus stop is opposite the entrance and residents will take the desire line to Tesco, so the crossing needs to be as close to that as possible. Barriers to prevent people running across the road will be helpful.”

Independent Potton councillor Tracey Wye warned: “It’s important to make that crossing as attractive, obvious and natural as possible to allow less able people to use it, and not to encourage anyone to sneak up the same side (of the road) to reach the railway station.”

CBC’s highways team leader Jethro Punter confirmed a condition could be worded to say zebra or controlled crossing, adding: “Physical works are needed to control speeds to support the 20mph zone.”

Councillors unanimously approved the development.

