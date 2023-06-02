News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Age UK Biggleswade celebrated the Coronation by supporting The Big Help Out

This June the Age UK shop in Biggleswade will be supporting The Big Help Out, a voluntary initiative to celebrate the Coronation and provide volunteering opportunities throughout 2023.
By Bev Creagh
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 16:41 BST
The Age UK shop in Biggleswade. The charity is taking part in The Big Help Out, a voluntary initiative to celebrate the Coronation and encourage volunteersThe Age UK shop in Biggleswade. The charity is taking part in The Big Help Out, a voluntary initiative to celebrate the Coronation and encourage volunteers
The Age UK shop in Biggleswade. The charity is taking part in The Big Help Out, a voluntary initiative to celebrate the Coronation and encourage volunteers

During Volunteer’s Week (1-7 June), people across the country will be encouraged to experience it for themselves – and see what a difference it makes to their communities.

As one of the charities involved, Age UK is asking locals to try their hand at a variety of roles supporting older people.

Volunteers are the backbone of Age UK shops and without their support and dedication, it would simply be unable to raise the vital funds the shops generate.

If you haven’t volunteered before, now’s your chance to experience it first hand and discover new friends, new interests and new skills.

Most Popular

It’s amazing how much change volunteering can bring – and those who sign up say it can be incredibly rewarding too.

> Sign up through The Big Help Out app or visit the Age UK Biggleswade shop.

Related topics:CoronationAge UKBiggleswadeVolunteers