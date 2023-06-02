The Age UK shop in Biggleswade. The charity is taking part in The Big Help Out, a voluntary initiative to celebrate the Coronation and encourage volunteers

During Volunteer’s Week (1-7 June), people across the country will be encouraged to experience it for themselves – and see what a difference it makes to their communities.

As one of the charities involved, Age UK is asking locals to try their hand at a variety of roles supporting older people.

Volunteers are the backbone of Age UK shops and without their support and dedication, it would simply be unable to raise the vital funds the shops generate.

If you haven’t volunteered before, now’s your chance to experience it first hand and discover new friends, new interests and new skills.

It’s amazing how much change volunteering can bring – and those who sign up say it can be incredibly rewarding too.