All the food hygiene ratings handed out in the Biggleswade area so far this year

More than 40 businesses Chronicle country have been handed new food hygiene ratings so far this year.

The Food Standards Agency hands out the ratings from 0 to 5, which means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Here are the scores on the doors from January to the end of June.

Rated 5:

Rose Buds @ Duck Lane at 2-4 High Street, Shefford, rated on March

Golden Well at 253 Hitchin Road, Henlow, rated on March 8

Champneys Henlow at Coach Road, Henlow, rated on March 9

The Bell at 1 Station Road, Sandy, rated on March 16

Evin Kebab & Pizza House at 51 High Street, Stotfold, rated on April 12

The Chequers at 33 Queen Street, Stotfold, rated on April 13

Taj Mahal at 144 London Road, Sandy, rated on April 18

Dominos Pizza at 22 Market Square, Sandy, rated on April 20

The Hive Shefford at 8d Old Bridge Way, Shefford, rated on May 18

Lemon Plaice at 56 High Street, Shefford, rated on May 24

Jungle Jims at 5 Tyne Road, Sandy, rated on May 31

Saddle & Spoke at Stratton House Hotel, London Road, Biggleswade, rated on June 1

Nuxie's Kitchen at 75 High Street, Biggleswade, rated on June 1

The Chequers at 43 High Street, Wrestlingworth, rated on June 7

The Yorkshire Grey at 140 London Road, Biggleswade, rated on June 7

The Vanilla Alternative Ltd at Anchor Lodge, Church Street, Tempsford, rated on June 13

The Rising Sun at 1 - 3 Front Street, Slip End, rated on June 14

Rated 4:

The Town Fryer Ltd, at 39a High Street, Sandy, rated on January 4

Periasta, at 81 High Street, Biggleswade, rated on January 10

Inspirations Catering Ltd, at Conservative Club, St Andrews Street, Biggleswade, rated on January 17

Raj Villa at 27 High Street, Arlesey, rated on January 25

The White Horse at High Street, Southill, rated on March 1

The Hare & Hounds at The Village, Old Warden, rated on March 2

Il Pecoro Ltd at 12a Market Square, Sandy, rated on March 23

New Rays, at 14 High Street, Shefford, rated on April 12

Saxon Pool & Leisure Centre Cafe, Saxon Drive, Biggleswade, rated on April 14

The Chippy at 4a Market Square, Sandy, rated on May 23

The Pembroke Arms at 29 Hitchin Street, Biggleswade, rated on May 24

Henlow Fish Bar at 1 Langford Road, Henlow, rated on May 24

Cafe Eight, at 8 Market Square, Biggleswade, rated on May 25

Rated 3:

Fireaway Biggleswade Ltd, at Unit 2 Purcell Place, Sullivan Court, Biggleswade, rated on January 5

The Royal Oak at 4 Biggleswade Road, Potton, rated on January 18

Oriental Express, at 7 Kingsfield Road, Biggleswade, rated on February 2

The Stag, at 35 Brook Street, Stotfold, rated on February 10

The Sub Station at 4 Southbridge Street, Shefford, rated on April 25

Wild Coffee at 57 High Street, Stotfold, rated on April 25

Caprinos Pizza, at 19a High Street, Biggleswade, rated on May 2

USA Fried Chicken Ltd, a takeaway at 3 High Street, Sandy, rated on May 23

Rated 2:

E K Raj, at 2-2a Blackbird Street, Potton, Sandy, rated on January 11

Saxon Fish & Chips, at 8 Kingsfield Road, Biggleswade, rated on February 2

New Xpress Pizza & Chicken, at 12 High Street, Shefford, rated on February 9

Tawa Restaurant, at Deadmans Cross, Shefford, rated on April 27

Rated 1:

Chicken n Spice, at 251 Hitchin Road, Henlow, rated on May 10.

Rated 0: