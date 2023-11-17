Come and share the Christmas joy at Fairfield's Christmas lights switch-on and carol service in Urban Park

Everyone’s invited to share in Fairfield’s Christmas joy at the annual carol service and festive lights switch-on in Urban Park.

It takes place on Sunday (November 26) between 4pm and 7pm.

There will be performances from the Vivace Choir and Fairfield Lower School children, as well as face painting, giant snow globes and a Scouts stall, in addition to all sorts of other Christmas goodies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The WI will be selling hot chocolate and mince pies to raise funds, as will the Bowls Club with their mulled wine. There will also be chai and Greek food stalls, a pizza truck, crepe van and tapped bar.

And if you’d like to volunteer to help, the council would love to hear from you.