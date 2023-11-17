All the fun of the fair at Fairfield's Christmas lights switch-on
Everyone’s invited to share in Fairfield’s Christmas joy at the annual carol service and festive lights switch-on in Urban Park.
It takes place on Sunday (November 26) between 4pm and 7pm.
There will be performances from the Vivace Choir and Fairfield Lower School children, as well as face painting, giant snow globes and a Scouts stall, in addition to all sorts of other Christmas goodies.
The WI will be selling hot chocolate and mince pies to raise funds, as will the Bowls Club with their mulled wine. There will also be chai and Greek food stalls, a pizza truck, crepe van and tapped bar.
And if you’d like to volunteer to help, the council would love to hear from you.
A spokesperson said: “If you have some spare time between 2pm and 3.30pm, or 6pm and 8pm, please text Anna on 07977 442200 or email [email protected]. We thank you in advance for any offers of help.”