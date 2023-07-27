News you can trust since 1891
Almost 100 jobs at Aldi in Bedfordshire up for grabs - including in Biggleswade

There are salaries of up to £62k
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 09:38 BST
A person working in Aldi. Pic supplied by Aldi.A person working in Aldi. Pic supplied by Aldi.
Aldi is currently looking to recruit 98 new members of staff in Bedfordshire – with salaries of up to £62k.

The jobs include both full-time and part-time roles, and range from store cleaners and assistants all the way up to store manager.

Stores in Bedfordshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Bedford, Flitwick and Biggleswade.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket set to open an average of one new store a week across the UK between now and Christmas.

Most Popular

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business and we look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our success in the future.”

Starting pay for store assistants at Aldi is £11.40 per hour nationally, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

Those interested in applying for jobs can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.

