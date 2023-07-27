Almost 100 jobs at Aldi in Bedfordshire up for grabs - including in Biggleswade

A person working in Aldi. Pic supplied by Aldi.

Aldi is currently looking to recruit 98 new members of staff in Bedfordshire – with salaries of up to £62k.

The jobs include both full-time and part-time roles, and range from store cleaners and assistants all the way up to store manager.

Stores in Bedfordshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Bedford, Flitwick and Biggleswade.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket set to open an average of one new store a week across the UK between now and Christmas.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business and we look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our success in the future.”

Starting pay for store assistants at Aldi is £11.40 per hour nationally, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

