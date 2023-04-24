Almost 200 older people living alone in Central Bedfordshire have no central heating, figures show

Around 200 elderly people in Central Bedfordshire do not have central heating

Around 200 people aged over 65 and living alone in Central Bedfordshire have no central heating, analysis shows.

Age UK said the figures are ‘of tremendous concern’ and are urging the Government to ‘make sure that it is prepared for next winter’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to analysis of census 2021 data by the PA news agency, 14,502 people over the age of 65 lived alone in Central Bedfordshire – making up 27.9% of the age group. Of those, 191 (1.3%) did not have central heating.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at older people’s charity Age UK said having limited money in later life impacts day-to-day living and exacerbates feelings of loneliness and disconnection from society.

She said: “These figures are of tremendous concern, as older people lacking central heating often find it very difficult to stay warm during the winter months with potentially serious consequences for their health and wellbeing.

“Living alone can make this situation worse as it means that one person’s income has to stretch further to cover the fixed costs of heating a home, and it can, in some cases, lead to social isolation, which can have additional negative consequences.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She called on the Government to ensure it is prepared for next winter. “Expanding central heating access and providing suitable alternatives to keep older people warm will be absolutely key,” she said.

Across England and Wales, about 3.1 million elderly people lived alone when the census took place in March 2021. Of them, 66,000 (2.1%) had no central heating.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “We know this is a difficult time for families, including older people, which is why we’ve been covering around half of the typical household’s energy bill.”

They said improving the energy efficiency of homes is the best long-term method of tackling fuel poverty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That’s why we’ve committed over £6.6 billion in this parliament to improve energy efficiency and, in addition, last month we announced the new expanded Great British Insulation Scheme to deliver even more upgrades,” they added.