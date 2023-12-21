Anger after vandals destroy trees in Sandy recreation ground

It’s just one of a number of instances of vandalism over the past year

Sandy Town Council Offices.

Vandals have destroyed trees planted in a Sandy recreation ground in a bid to increase the town’s biodiversity.

The three Himalayan Birch trees, funded by a grant from Central Bedfordshire Council’s Tree Planting Scheme, were thrown into the garden of a nearby home on the weekend of December 10 and 11.

Sandy Town Council is now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Ian Reed, deputy clerk said; “This latest incident is just one of a number of instances of vandalism at Bedford Road Recreation Park over the past year. We are saddened that this type of behaviour persists and are asking if anyone knows anything about these incidents that they please report it to the town council offices.”