Anglian Water to start work on £8.5 million upgrade of water supplies in Meppershall

Anglian Water is due to begin work on a £8.5 million upgrade to the water network in Meppershall.

The scheme is expected to be completed in by the end of the year with almost 9km of new water pipes installed between Flitton and Meppershall.

The investment forms part of Anglian Water’s Water Resources Management Plan, to maintain water supplies across the East of England for decades to come.

The project is expected to last several months with some traffic delays expected

The pipeline in Meppershall is just one part of a new series of interconnecting pipes that will allow the company to move water more freely to keep up with increasing demand on water resources.

The multi-million pound project is one of Europe’s largest environmental projects, and the largest drinking water project the UK has seen for a generation.

Hundreds of kilometres of underground, interconnecting pipelines, stretching from North Lincolnshire to Essex and Suffolk, will move water from wetter to drier areas. Once complete, the network will move 265 million litres of water a day.

Becky Housden, Customer Experience Coordinator for the project, said: “We know that if we don’t act now, we won’t have enough water to go round for future generations. That’s why we’re already investing more than half a billion pounds into laying hundreds of kilometres of new, interconnecting pipes, that will bring water from the wettest areas in the north of our region to the driest areas in the south and east by 2025.

“The project is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the UK and will help secure water supplies for future generations. Once complete, the new network will be longer than any UK motorway. The pipeline in Meppershall is an important part of this project, helping secure water supplies for residents for years to come.”

In March Anglian Water completed a similar scheme at Ampthill, installing a new 2km water pipe between Brickhill Copse pumping station and Bow Brickhill reservoir.

Engineers have planned the work at Meppershall to minimise disruption but some traffic management will be in place, as follows:

Meppershall Road, from May 22 to June 7;

Flitton Hill, from June 1 to June 8;

Campton Road, from June 6 to June 12;

Ampthill Road, June 12 to June 16;