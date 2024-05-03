Another honour for bereaved Biggleswade mum who has campaigned tirelessly for farm safety

Farmer Jane Gurney collects her MBE - next month she is to be awarded the Freedom of the City of London. The mother-of-five campaigned tirelessly for trailer safety after her son was killed in an accident

A Biggleswade farmer who set up a trailer safety campaign after her son was killed in a trailer accident in 2014 is to be given another prestigious honour.

Jane Gurney was already awarded an MBE in King Charles’s first New Honours List in 2023. Now, she is set to be awarded the Freedom of the City of London on June 3.

It is the highest honour the city can bestow and the ceremony usually takes place in the Guildhall before the Lord Mayor.

The mother-of-five, who farms near the Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire border, says: “This goes hand in hand with my Freeman and Clothing of the Worshipful Company of Farmers, which will take place on June 4, the day after I'm given the Freedom.

“The Company is linked closely with the City of London, and has lots of connections with charities such as Surrey Docks Farm.

“I was delighted to be informed that the Court of the Aldermen had passed an order for my admission to the Freedom of the City of London in the Worshipful Company of Farmers.

"We feel this will help to promote farm safety in a really active and positive way among the Company and its alumni.”

And she adds: “I’m very privileged and excited to be travelling up to London with my family and friends for the ceremony at the historical Guildhall.”

She was awarded an MBE for services to the agricultural community after establishing Tilly Your Trailer, an 18 point inspection procedure and certificate to ensure trailers are properly maintained and serviced.

Jane’s 19-year-old son Harry Christian-Allan was killed during a summer job, when the trailer he was pulling caused him to crash. The campaign was named after Harry’s Beagle dog, Tilly.

The company involved was found guilty of having a poorly maintained trailer after it was found the vehicle had faulty brakes.

Jane’s crusade for farm safety following Harry’s fatal accident won the support of trailer manufacturers, machinery dealers, safety experts, the police and farmers themselves.