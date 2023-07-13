Appeal after burglar used hammer to break into property in village near Biggleswade

A burglar broke into a property in Everton by using what was believed to be hammer in what police describe as a frightening ordeal.

The incident happened on Monday, July 3 at around 12.55pm, when a man attempted to gain entry to the property in Tempsford Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim, who was at home at the time, disturbed the suspect, who then ran off.

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary at a property in Everton.

Detectives are now asking the public for information to help their investigations, posting an appeal on the Biggleswade Community Policing Team FB page.

Detective Constable Kevin Howes, investigating, said: “This was a particularly frightening experience for the victim.

“The suspect made off on foot in the direction of Everton. If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or may have captured anything on CCTV or Dashcam please contact us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement