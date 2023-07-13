News you can trust since 1891
Appeal after burglar used hammer to break into property in village near Biggleswade

Victim disturbed suspect who then ran off
By News Team
Published 13th Jul 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read

A burglar broke into a property in Everton by using what was believed to be hammer in what police describe as a frightening ordeal.

The incident happened on Monday, July 3 at around 12.55pm, when a man attempted to gain entry to the property in Tempsford Road.

The victim, who was at home at the time, disturbed the suspect, who then ran off.

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary at a property in Everton.Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary at a property in Everton.
Detectives are now asking the public for information to help their investigations, posting an appeal on the Biggleswade Community Policing Team FB page.

Detective Constable Kevin Howes, investigating, said: “This was a particularly frightening experience for the victim.

“The suspect made off on foot in the direction of Everton. If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or may have captured anything on CCTV or Dashcam please contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or report online at https://orlo.uk/C2BA4 quoting reference 40/35687/23.