L: Nadia - who now has blonde hair and R: Kya/Thea

Police are appealing for help after two teenagers were reported missing in Everton on Sunday.

Nadia aged 14, was last seen in Everton between 1am and 7am on Sunday. She is described as 5ft 5ins, white and slim in stature. She may have been wearing white pyjamas and a pink dressing gown at the time of going missing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her hair is described as blonde – which police admit differs from the picture they have released of her

If you have any information, please contact 101 quoting the reference number 94 of 14th April.

Also missing is 15-year-old Kya also known as Thea.

Kya/Thea was last seen in the Everton area around 7am on Sunday morning, and police say they are growing concerned for their welfare. Kya/Thea is described as white, slim in stature and 5ft 2ins.

They were last seen wearing a black hooded jumper and joggers of the same colour. Their hair is described as an ash blonde, but it is possible they may have a reddish-pink coloured wig in their possession as well.