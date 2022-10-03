Appeal for new members if Sandy Carnival to go ahead in 2023

Sandy Carnival Committee will be holding its Annual General Meeting tomorrow (October 4) at 7.45pm in Sandy Conservative Club.

The existing committee is appealing for people to join, as there are now only four active members involved. However, at least nine are needed for the carnival to go ahead.

Chairwoman, Hayley Stewart, said: "We meet once a month for a few hours. We're very friendly and informal, and helping to organise each part of the carnival only takes a few extra hours a month.

Colourful characters from film, TV and comic books at Sandy Carnival 2022.

"We desperately need more people to join and be an active member as the few of us left will not be able to cover everything.

"We had a fantastic carnival for 2022, and after having to cancel for two years due to Covid, it would be a real shame if we couldn't have the carnival next year."