Appeal to save award-winning real ale pub in Dunton

The owners of the March Hare in Dunton are looking for new tenants to preserve the historic pub for the future.

The March Hare closed on December 3 last year following the retirement of Janice and John Pritchett, but the couple still own the pub and are keen to see it continue serving the community.

Alan Dansey, who has lived in Dunton since 1981, said the village was sorry to see the award-winning pub close and hoped the community could come together with a plan to secure it as a going concern in the future.

He said: “The March Hare is currently closed following the retirement of Janice and John, but there is an opportunity to save it and reopen to meet the needs and wishes of the local community.

Janice and John Pritchett, are hoping to pass on the legacy of The March Hare Brewpub in Dunton

“In the first instance we are getting a group of interested people together to arrange a meeting to decide on our response.

"We are contacting regular customers and some of those who attended the weekly quiz etc and anyone else who might be interested.”

Jan and John announced the closure of the pub on their Facebook page, stating: “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that from today (December 3) the March Hare BrewPub is now closed.

“The pub has not recovered since Covid but we will search for a new tenant to maintain, if possible, an independent village pub. This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we want to thank every customer over the past 14 years for their support which has kept us going through good and difficult times.”

The March Hare pub in Dunton first opened in 1840

The March Hare, which dates back to 1840, was unloved and almost derelict before John and Janice bought the pub in 2010 and turned it into a real ale award winning freehouse.

John was passionate and known for producing distinctive beer in what was believed the smallest brewery in Bedfordshire. The March Hare was also recognised for its efforts to conservation as ‘drinking John’s beer reduced beer miles because it was brewed on the premises and consumed on the premises’. John also reused casks and bottles.

As an authentic real ale pub the March Hare earned the title of East Bedfordshire CAMRA rural pub of the year 2024, East Beds CAMRA pub of the year 2022 and 2023 and Bedfordshire CAMRA pub of the year 2002.

Anyone interested should email [email protected] or call Alan on 01767 310163.

