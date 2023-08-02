Brendan before and after his weight loss

A super slimmer from Arlesey has reached the semi-finals of a competition to find the UK and Ireland’s most successful male slimmers after losing a life-changing 7st 6lbs.

Brendan Wren, 40, won a place in the final of Slimming World’s 2023 Man of the Year competition after members from his Stotfold group voted for him to reach the next stage of the contest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was then invited, along with 34 inspiring male slimmers, to share his story at Slimming World’s Head Office in Derbyshire.

Brendan, who slimmed from 21st 6.5lbs to 14st 0.5lbs, says: “I’d been unhappy with my weight for a while, yet I just didn’t face up to it. Deep down I wanted to lose weight, but I didn’t want to ask for help. To be completely honest I thought weight-loss groups like Slimming World were for women and expected them to be a bit cliquey – I couldn’t have been more wrong though, and now I recommend it to all my mates who want to lose weight too. If you told me a few years ago that I would be representing my local Slimming World group at the national finals of the Man of the Year competition, I would have laughed – I still can’t believe it!”

Brendan says the supportive environment of his Slimming World group has been key to his success. He says: “I was nervous walking through those doors for the first time and not really knowing what to expect but I wasn’t the only man there and everyone was warm and welcoming and we’re all at the group for the same reason – to lose weight. Going to group now just feels like a catch up with my friends, we motivate each other, share tips and recipe ideas and just support each other every step of the way."

He added: “Before I joined group, I worried eating healthily might limit me, but I try more new recipes now than I ever did before and have found Food Optimising fits around my life, rather than the other way around. The freedom of the plan means I don’t have to miss out and nothing is off limits. I’m pleased to say that I’m never hungry!

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As the weight came off I started to feel more energetic and decided to try something new. I was really inspired by Slimming World’s physical activity support programme, which encourages you to make small and sustainable steps towards getting more active. I’ve since taken up running and I’m a regular at the gym now.”

Dawn Breacher, who runs the Stotfold Slimming World group, says she’s incredibly proud of Brendan: “His determination and motivation has never faded – he’s a real inspiration to the whole group and I hope he inspires other people in Arlesey to join our group and take the first step towards losing weight for good. I’d love to welcome new members to our Stotfold group or feel free to call me on 07515557803 for more information.”