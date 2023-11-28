Arlesey Relief road is finally open - and council says it will ease congestion, enhance safety and shorten travel times

The relief road is now open

The new relief road between Arlesey High Street and the A507 has finally opened for business.

Central Bedfordshire Council started work on the road in Spring 2022, to help with easing congestion, improving road safety, and reducing journey times for motorists heading toward the A507. It opened yesterday (Monday).

There are new cycleways and footways alongside the carriageway as well as a new foot, cycle, and equestrian bridge over the busy A507. This will complete a safe route linking Arlesey to the popular Etonbury Woods and local schools. The bridge also features a fantastic viewing platform at tree canopy level for people to enjoy the woodlands and wildlife.

Tree planting and landscaping will take place in Etonbury Wood and alongside the new road. This will incorporate a mixture of small and standard size trees including Lime, Silver Birch, Field Maple, Hazel, Wild Service Tree, White Willow, Tulip Tree and Downey Birch.

Councillor Simon Ford, executive member for highways, said: “This new road will ease traffic congestion, enhance road safety, and shorten travel times for drivers bound for the A507. It’s just one of the ways we are investing in our highways infrastructure to benefit residents and businesses.