Etonbury Academy has been crowned the best debating team in Bedfordshire after a sterling performance at the Houses of Parliament.

Three Bedfordshire schools reached the finals of a debating competition run by the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

Etonbury fought off competition from runners up Bedford Academy and Icknield High School who won their first round and semi-finals for Central Bedfordshire and Luton, respectively.

North-East Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller secured the impressive surroundings for the final with students debating a three-way motion about the solution to Britain’s housing shortage.

They competed in the highly competitive contest in the prestigious Grand Committee Room in front of a judging panel consisting of the PCC, the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Russell Beard, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the region Rose-Marie Franton and JP Simon Smith.

The winning team said they were thrilled to have won. "Our hard work has paid off, but this was a team effort with our teachers and peers. We're so grateful to have had this experience and will remember it forever”.

PCC Festus Akinbusoye said: “It is our third year of this competition. And somehow each year it gets better. Once again, the pupils have blown me away with their professionalism and passion for debating.

“I felt speechless after listening to these talented young people. The preparation that has gone into this has impressed me the most.

“Everyone who took part should be very proud of themselves. I certainly feel privileged to have had the chance to experience this. I’d like to thank the schools, pupils and their families for their ongoing support of this competition.”

Bedfordshire’s High Sherriff Russell Beard, who was on the judging panel, said: “I'm honoured to have had the opportunity to hear young people from our local schools debating some contemporary social matters today.

