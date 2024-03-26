Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A significant new development – known as Chase Farm – providing housing, community facilities and retail and business units in Arlesey has moved a step closer after land earmarked for the first phase of the scheme was sold to developers – six years after outline planning permission was first approved.

Miller Homes South Midlands has purchased a 15.54 acre (6.29 hectare) site at Chase Farm in Arlesey for an undisclosed sum.

The deal was agreed by the development team at Savills Cambridge on behalf of owners Central Bedfordshire Council and promoters TT Group.

The site has outline planning permission

The land benefits from outline planning permission for up to 200 homes – and is the first phase of the larger 950-home development at Chase Farm that TT Group secured outline planning permission for in 2018.

Along with the new dwellings the final development will also include an 80-bed care home, primary school, up to 7,000 sq m of employment space and up to 6,500 sq m of retail space. There will also be a hotel, doctors surgery and leisure and community facilities including cycle and walking routes, sports pitches and play areas.

William Newton, associate director in the development team at Savills Cambridge, said: “With permission to create a thriving new community, Chase Farm represents a unique opportunity to deliver a high quality development.

“We had strong interest in the site from regional and national housebuilders and are delighted to have agreed a deal with Miller Homes which signals the start of an important housing development that will significantly contribute to the supply of sustainable new homes in the local area.”

Jonny Pitts, planning and disposal director at TT Group said: “This is an important development for Bedfordshire and we are really pleased with the sale of the first phase to Miller Homes. The design will create a fantastic new community for people to live and work.”