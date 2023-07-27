Artwork poster created by Potton artist takes on new life as Lego masterpiece

Potton artist Katie Hounsome pictured with the Lego art of her poster

A stunning piece of art created by Potton-based artist Katie Hounsome for a travel poster, has taken on new life in Lego form.

Katie, a mum of two, works as a freelance Illustrator who creates evocative illustrations for both business and private clients. She works with bright, limited colour palettes and is inspired by the simple, bold Art Deco posters from the early 20th century.

She loves drawing a variety of subjects from people and landscapes, to buildings and cars. She has also created more than 80 travel posters for landmarks around Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire.

Among those is the popular Letchworth Broadway Gardens Travel Poster, originally drawn on an iPad programme called Procreate, and now a piece of Lego art with a jaw dropping 24,576 ‘dots’ making up the main picture and another 1,052 bricks for the structure and frame.

The Lego artwork was created by Claire McCarthy who contacted Lego directly to source 27 unique colours to replicate the art.

Claire is a fan of Katie’s work and, after purchasing one of her prints decided to re-create it in Lego.

The ’labour of love’ which took more than three months to complete, is now on display at The Museum at One Garden City, in Letchworth.

Katie said: “I was absolutely blown away when I saw the photos of what Claire had created. She invited me to see it in person and it is a truly marvellous interpretation of my artwork.

"It is so wonderful to think that my art is not only in people’s homes, but inspiring people themselves in their own creative endeavours and I am so pleased it is going on display for the public to enjoy.”

Josh Tidy, heritage manager at The Museum at One Garden City and curator of the event, said: “We are very excited to have it on display. The work typifies the amazing creativity of Letchworth and its people.”

Alongside the Lego art Katie has produced a colouring-in page for people of all ages to enjoy which is available from the museum. Art quality prints of the original poster can also be purchased at the exhibition.

The Lego masterpiece is on display at The Museum at One Garden City until September.