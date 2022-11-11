A dance teacher has won a Silver accolade at the SME Luton & Bedfordshire Awards.

Lauren Shepherd, who lives in Biggleswade runs babyballet Biggleswade and Bedford, was recognised in the ‘Business Woman of the Year’ category during a ceremony at The Bedford Corn Exchange. Lauren was previously a West End performer, but started teaching in 2015 to ensure a better work-life balance as she became a mum.

Lauren said: "I cannot tell you how humbled and proud I am to receive this award after struggling through the pandemic and fighting to keep my business alive afterwards. I was just happy to have been selected as a finalist in such a prestigious category. I feel extremely honoured that my hard work was praised by the judges two years in a row."

Lauren with her trophy at the SME Luton & Bedfordshire Awards.

The entrepreneur was recognised during last year's competition, as she won Silver in the ‘Business Chameleon Awards Category’ for her efforts both during and after the Covid-19 lockdowns.