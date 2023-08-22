Train services between Biggleswade and Peterborough will be cancelled from start of service on August 28 until 8am as part of the East Coast Digital Programme.

The programme is modernising signalling on some of the Great Northern and Thameslink routes where traditional lineside signals, many of which were installed in the 1970s, will be replaced by state-of-the-art digital signalling.

There will be engineering works to allow this to be carried out. Here, you will find information about how your journey is affected. You can also find out more information about the programme, including answers to your frequently asked questions.

On Monday, August 28 from start of service until 8am no trains will run between Biggleswade and Peterborough.