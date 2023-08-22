News you can trust since 1891
Bank Holiday morning rail disruption for passengers due to repairs on the Biggleswade line

Bus services replace trains on Bank Holiday Monday
By Lynn Hughes
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 17:22 BST

Train services between Biggleswade and Peterborough will be cancelled from start of service on August 28 until 8am as part of the East Coast Digital Programme.

The programme is modernising signalling on some of the Great Northern and Thameslink routes where traditional lineside signals, many of which were installed in the 1970s, will be replaced by state-of-the-art digital signalling.

There will be engineering works to allow this to be carried out. Here, you will find information about how your journey is affected. You can also find out more information about the programme, including answers to your frequently asked questions.

On Monday, August 28 from start of service until 8am no trains will run between Biggleswade and Peterborough.

Rail replacement buses will run between Biggleswade and Peterborough and trains will run between London Kings Cross and Biggleswade

