Beacon lighting, a vintage singer, lamps of peace and more as Shefford marks 80th anniversary of D-Day
The community is invited to a number of special events on Thursday (June 6), including a proclamation reading, an international tribute, and a beacon lighting ceremony.
Families can also step back in time and relive the wartime spirit with vintage singer, Jayne Darling, at Shefford Town Memorial Association (STMA) on Saturday, June 8.
A Shefford Town Council spokeswoman, said: "To commemorate 80 years since the Allied forces launched the largest amphibious invasion in history, Shefford will join together with the rest of the nation to remember the thousands whose gave service and their lives in D-Day, or Operation Overlord, in 1944.
"The town crier will proclaim the victory, flags will be flown, there will be lamp lights of peace, and the official beacon will be lit in the town centre. All are welcome to join us in the celebrations."
After raising the D-Day 80th anniversary flag, at 8am the Town Crier will read the official proclamation on the Market Square.
Later, residents can return to the square at 9.15pm to listen to the Town Mayor, Councillor Ken Pollard, read the International Tribute before a special beacon is lit, surrounded by a ceremonial guard representing the Army, Navy and Air Force.
The Shefford Branch of the Royal British Legion, joined by Shefford Churches Together, will also be placing lamp lights of peace on the War Memorial.
Mayor of Shefford, Councillor Ken Pollard, said: "The landings on French beaches in 1944 were the climax of exhaustive planning and training by all the Armed Forces on D-Day. It was a once in a lifetime attempt to turn the tide of World War Two, and was far from a guaranteed success.
"The fact that it was multinational and Tri Service Operation posed its own problems. The need for secrecy and diversion were paramount. It involved not only seabourne landings but also airbourne forces and glider assaults on targets behind well-guarded enemy lines. The sheer volume of men, armaments and battle goods had never before been attempted on that scale.
"The courage, determination and sheer audacity of the of the assault still takes your breath away."
The celebrations will continue on Saturday, June 8, as residents are invited to a D-Day 80th Anniversary evening at the STMA, featuring the 1940s vintage singer, Jayne Darling.
Doors open 7.30pm for an 8.30pm start. It is advised that people arrive early to get a seat (places are limited). Tea and coffee will be served, and a pay bar will also be available. For more information, contact: [email protected] or 01462 813377 (STMA).
Councillor Pollard concluded: "I was lucky enough to meet and talk to a man who on D-Day was a 16-year-old French Resistance fighter. He joined the Resistance five years earlier. His stories and the telling of them made me realise the enormity of the task that these men undertook without any consideration of their own safety or any doubt of the outcome. We owe our freedom today to their bravery."