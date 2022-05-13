Bedford Disabled Horse Riding Association marks its 60th anniversary

The anniversary celebrations, held at the charity’s riding centre, in Willington, were delayed for a year due to Covid.

The event was organised as a well earned thank-you for the charity’s volunteers with a champagne reception and hog roast.

Two volunteers who received special recognition included Helen Dunster who is stepping down from the management committee but who will continue to volunteer in her capacity as provider of coffee and lunches. Helen has been a volunteer at BDHRA for over 45 years, and was honoured along with Brenda Woodham who, at the grand old age of 91, still works as a volunteer.

Helen received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service on behalf of BDHRA from HM Lord Lieutenant Helen Nellis on a previous visit.

Mrs Nellis said that “she was delighted that such an able and enthusiastic group were able to celebrate their milestone anniversary in this way and looked forward to visiting them again in the future”.

A spokesman said: “The charity also extended thanks to the Bedford School boys who visit the centre every Wednesday. BDHRA has had an association with Bedford School for over 10 years which was originally instigated by Caroline Medley who has sadly since passed away but who is remembered with fondness by all at BDHRA.

“BDHRA has been going strong since 1961 and has purpose-built facilities at its centre in Willington; visit its website for information about volunteering or donating. www.bdhra.co.uk.”